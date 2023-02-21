Ex-Senior Clerk convicted, awarded 2 years of rigorous imprisonment

Berhampur: The Court of Special Judge of Vigilance in Berhampur today convicted Bipin Chandra Behera, the ex-Senior Clerk (now retired) of the office of Sub-Registrar in Purusottampur of Ganjam district and awarded him two years of rigorous imprisonment in a vigilance case.

Apart from the sentience, the court directed Behera to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

It is to be noted here that the former Senior Clerk was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.16/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant in order to provide him certified copies of 7 nos of Registered Sale Deeds.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of pension of Behera following his conviction, said sources.

Aswini Kumar Nayak, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.