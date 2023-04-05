Ex-school headmaster sentenced to 90 years RI in Odisha

Sundargarh: In a case of sexual exploitation of minor girls at a school in Odisha in 2015 an ex- headmaster has been sentenced to 90 yrs RI.

According to reports, the ex-school headmaster has been sentenced to 90 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The imprisonment has been awarded to him for multiple offences in connection with sexual exploitation of minor girls at a school in Raidihi in 2015.

However it is worth mentioning that, the convict will undergo a maximum jail term of ten (10) years and will have to pay a fine of Rs 47,000/-

Further detailed report awaited.