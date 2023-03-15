Ex-revenue Inspector of Narayanpatna in Koraput district convicted in corruption case

Koraput: An Ex-revenue Inspector of Narayanpatna in Koraput district of Odisha was convicted in a corruption case today.

Prem Chandra Suna, Ex-Revenue Inspector (Retired), Narayanpatna, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No.20/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/120-B IPC for showing undue official favour by submitting false enquiry report and thereby settling of a Govt. land in favour of an ineligible person, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand) and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Suna following his conviction. S.N. Raiguru, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Koraput Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sashidhar Pattnaik, Special P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.