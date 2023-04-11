Ex-Revenue Inspector of Koraput awarded 2yrs RI and fine

Koraput: Ex-Revenue Inspector of Koraput in Odisha sentenced to 2 years RI and fines of Rs.10,000/- in a Disproportionate Assets (Bribe) Case.

Today the accused identified as Narayana Chandra Golari, Ex- I/c Revenue Inspector of Haradaput Circle under Jeypore Tahasil, Dist: Koraput, At/pr ARI, Kundura under Kundra Tahasil, Dist-Koraput who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance.

The Koraput Vigilance had filed a Case for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant to submit enquiry report for issuance of caste, residence and income certificate in favour of his daughter,.

The said Revenue Inspector was convicted by Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore as per provision U/s 248(2) of the CrPC and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/-. Further, in default of payment of fine to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months for the offence under P.C Act 1988.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

ALSO READ: Vigilance raid on BEO in Dhenkanal of Odisha