Ex-Revenue Inspector convicted in vigilance trap case

Bhubaneswar: Kulamani Satpathy, Ex-Revenue Inspector (RI) (Retired), Badbhainro Circle, Tarva Tahasil in Odisha’s Subarnapur has been convicted in vigilance trap case.

Satpathy was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.29 dated 26.03.2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant to permit him for making bricks in his own land for construction of his own house was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Satpathy following his conviction.

L.K. Jal, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and J.K. Sahu, Special P.P, Vigilance, Balangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.