Ex-Odisha minister Debasis Nayak joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha Cabinet minister Debasis Nayak on Sunday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Naveen Patnaik-led party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nayak, along with several others, joined the BJP at a programme in the Odisha unit headquarters of the party.

Nayak was a four-time BJD legislator from Bari-Derabisi legislative constituency of Jajpur district. He also held the portfolios of ministers of Information & Public Relations and Sports & Youth Services.

He submitted his resignation to the BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patanik on Sunday.

“With a heavy heart, I am submitting my resignation with immediate effect. Thank you very much for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Odisha as well as the party. Once again, Thank you Sir,” Nayak wrote in the letter.

The veteran leader has reportedly resigned from the party as he was being sidelined since long.

Nayak also alleged that the BJD and party supremo Naveen Patnaik has changed a lot over the years since its inception.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA from Attabira constituency in Bargarh district, Nihar Ranjan Mahananda, also joined the BJP on Sunday.

(IANS)