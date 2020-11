Bhubaneswar: Ex-MLA of Balasore Sadar Jiban Pradip Dash suspended from the BJD today.

The letter of his suspension reads as follows, “Shri Jiban Pradip Dash, Ex-MLA, Balasore Sadar is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect.”

The President of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik has taken a decision in this regard says the letter.