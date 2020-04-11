Cuttack: Former MLA Prabhat Biswal has come up to help out patients who are unable to visit the hospital. He has arranged two ambulances which will take needy patients free of cost to the hospital.

Due to the present situation of lockdown the ambulance services in the state are working overtime, but there are places where they cannot reach despite their total effort. So this act of Ex-MLA to help patients by arranging ambulances will prove helpful in near future.

The Ex-MLA observed the pathetic situation of the patients in cuttack district, who could not be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Hence he placed an advertorial in newspaper, which suggested to contact him when needed help by any patient. Later, Biswal arranged two ambulances which will be used to help patients to shift to the hospital.

This act of selflessness is appreciated in various circles of the citizens.