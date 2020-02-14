Ex-MLA Anup Sai Confesses of committing double murder: Exclusive interview with Raigarh SP

Bhubaneswar: Former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai on Friday confessed of committing double murder of mother-daughter duo in 2016. He admitted this heinous crime before the Chhattisgarh Police.

As per latest reports, the deceased Kalpana’s husband, whom she had married earlier, has sought death sentence for Sai.

In an exclusive interview Raigarh SP told to Kalinga TV, “Sai was in a live-in relationship with Kalpana Das (32) who was a divorcee and had a 14-year-old daughter from previous marriage. Sai had purchased a flat for Kalpana in Sundarpada area here, where they lived in between 2011-2016.

“While staying together for years, the victim asked Anup to marry her but he kept dodging her request citing that he was already married. Later, he plotted to kill her. On May 7 , 2016, he used a blunt weapon to kill both and later vehicle made to run over the victims,” the SP added.

“Sai’s driver is also involved in the crime. Even we suspect some more people are involved. We are probing on it,” Raigarh SP told to Kalinga TV.

However, all hell broke loose when Kalpana asked Sai to marry her and give her a share from his property. This enraged the MLA to eliminate the mother-daughter duo.

On the fateful day, the legislator took Kalpana and her daughter to a forest on the way to Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. As per reports, he repeatedly hit them with an iron rod till their death. Even he rammed his car over the dead bodies to remove facial evidence. He then bludgeoned the dead-bodies.

Chhattisgarh police recovered the dead bodies and contacted Odisha Police for identification.

In the turn of events, Sai was in radar of Police department as evidences pointed towards him. The Police post-mortem matched his claims about the murder.

Recently, on Wednesday night, Chakradhar Nagar Police of Chhattisgarh picked the former MLA from a Sai temple near his residence in connection with killing of the mother-daughter duo in 2016.

Sai was elected as Brajarajnagar MLA thrice on a Congress ticket. Later, he joined the BJD in 2014 and contested Assembly elections unsuccessfully.

Yesterday, Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik removed Sai from the post of Warehousing Corporation President and then also from the party.