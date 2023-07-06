Ex-Koraput CDMO convicted in corruption case

Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore convicted Reddy and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
conviction in Odisha Vigilance case

Koraput: Dr. K. Haribandhu Reddy, the ex-Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Koraput (retired), who was charge sheeted for misappropriation of Government money in implementation of Enhanced Malaria Control Programme (EMCP) in the district of Koraput has been convicted.

Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore convicted Reddy and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- for the offence on each section of law U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Act, 1988 and U/s 409/468/471/477-A IPC and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months on each count. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Must Read

Two injured after being attacked by tiger in Angul

Revenue Inspector (RI) attacked by sand mafias in Balangir

CM Naveen Patnaik asks his party youth leaders to be active…

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Dr. Reddy following his conviction.

Rabindranath Pradhan, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sasidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore, conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

You might also like
State

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for 5 days in Odisha, check details

State

Railway Minister Sanctions over Rs 1 crore for development work at Bahanaga

State

WATCH: Makeshift huts on Udaypur beach used for sex trade demolished

State

8-feet long python rescued while swallowing goat in Angul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans