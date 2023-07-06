Ex-Koraput CDMO convicted in corruption case

Koraput: Dr. K. Haribandhu Reddy, the ex-Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Koraput (retired), who was charge sheeted for misappropriation of Government money in implementation of Enhanced Malaria Control Programme (EMCP) in the district of Koraput has been convicted.

Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore convicted Reddy and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- for the offence on each section of law U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) PC Act, 1988 and U/s 409/468/471/477-A IPC and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months on each count. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Dr. Reddy following his conviction.

Rabindranath Pradhan, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sasidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore, conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.