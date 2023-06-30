Ex Junior Engineer’s wife convicted in DA case

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: Mamata Das, the wife of late Nabakrushna Das, Ex-Junior Engineer, PH Section, Polasara in Ganjam district, who was charge sheeted along with her late husband by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur TR No.06/2007 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC for abetting her husband in acquiring & possessing disproportionate assets, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

The Court sentenced Mamata Das to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 109 IPC r/w 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988.

The main accused Nabakrushna Das died during the course of trial and the case was abated against him. However, the criminal proceeding against his spouse as abettor continued even after the death of the principal accused.

In DA cases, the death of the principal accused doesn’t wipe out the substantive offence and trial continues against other accused persons. This view is also supported by Hon’ble Supreme Court in a case reported in (1999) 6 S.C.C. 559 and Hon’ble High Court of Orissa in a case in 2019 (I) ILR-CUT-694.

Odisha Vigilance is committed to take strong action as per law in all these matters.

P.K. Dwivedy, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the above case and Sri Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Sri P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. PP and Diptimayee Behera, Asst. PP, Vigilance, Berhampur jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

