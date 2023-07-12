Ex Head Clerk of Block Education Office convicted, gets 3 years of rigorous imprisonment

Chaturbhuja Khamari, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired), O/o Block Education Officer, Harabhanga of Boudh district was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani.

Phulbani: Chaturbhuja Khamari, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired), O/o Block Education Officer, Harabhanga of Boudh district was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani and has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years.

Vigilance court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018.

Khamari was reportedly charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.33 dt.03.12.2019 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 5,000 from a complainant in order to process the file for release of family pension in favour of her daughter-in-law.

Sources said that Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Chaturbhuja Khamari following his conviction.

