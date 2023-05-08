Odisha: Ex-GRS of Mohangiri convicted in Vigilance trap case

Kalahandi: In another successful incident by the State Vigilance department of the Odisha police, the Vigilance Court of Special Judge in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district today convicted Dibakar Sahu, the ex- Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) (now disengaged from service) of Mohangiri Grama Panchayat (GP) of the district in a vigilance trap case.

Apart from convicting Sahu, the court also sentenced the former GRS to undergo a rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence.

Dibakar Sahu was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.33 dt.28.07.2017 U/s 7/13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant in order to prepare muster roll under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) scheme towards release of wages of labors in connection with construction of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) house.

According to reports, the convict Dibakar Sahu was forwarded to jail custody after he was convicted by the court.

It is to be noted here that S.B. Mahananda, the former DSP of Vigilance under Koraput Division, A/p-DSP, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Aswini Kumar Sahu, the Special P.P, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

