Ex-Executive Officer convicted in Vigilance trap case in Odisha

Puri: Prakash Chandra Dixit, the Former Executive Officer of Rahadamalla GP under Brahmagiri Block of Puri district, the current Executive Officer of Ambapada GP under Brahmagiri Block has been convicted in a Vigilance trap case.

Odisha Vigilance had charge sheeted him in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.18 dtd.15.05.2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for recommending the release of the second installment of IAY house in his favour, was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Dixit from service following his conviction.

M.D. Swain, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Hemant Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.