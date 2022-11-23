Ex-coordinator, FRA section in Mayurbhanj arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Baripada: The ex-coordinator, Forest Rights Act (FRA) Section at the office of the Tahasildar in Kaptipada of Mayurbhanj district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance sleuths while he was accepting Rs 6,000 bribe for issuance of ROR (Patta) under FRA scheme.

As per reports, today Bibekananda Jena, Ex-Coordinator (disengaged from service), Forest Rights Act (FRA) Section, office of Tahasildar, Kaptipada was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 6,000 from a complainant in order to process application for issuance of RoR (Patta) under FRA Scheme in his favour by influencing the senior Clerk, FRA Section, O/o Tahasildar, Kaptipada.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused Bibekananda Jena, Ex-Coordinator was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance inside the FRA Section while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.6,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Jena and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Jena gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Accused Bibekananda Jena, Ex-Coordinator has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.33 dated 22.11.2022 U/s 7-A PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.