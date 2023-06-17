Ex-Civil Supplies Officer Brajendra Nayak Arrested for possessing DA to the tune of 268%

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Ex-Civil Supplies Officer of Nayagarh Brajendra Kumar Nayak for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 268% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Nayak and his family members:

One triple storeyed building over Plot No.384/2328, Khata No.604/381 near Rajarani Colony, Bhubaneswar worth over Rs.1.45 Crore.

Another triple storeyed building over Plot No.385/2329, Khata No.604/381 near Rajarani Colony, Bhubaneswar.

One triple storeyed building at Lewis Road, Garage Chhak, Bhubaneswar.

One double storeyed building at Sishupalagarh, Old Town, Bhubaneswar.

One double storeyed building at Plot No.A/L-55, Bhimatangi Housing Board Colony, Aerodrome Area, Bhubaneswar.

One market complex with 10 shops and area of 2000 Sqft. hall given on rent to Odisha Gramya Bank at Khelar Bazar, Nimapara,

One Farm house over Plot No.202, Khata No.338/28 of area Ac 1.62 decimal and Plot No.214, Khata No.338/27 of area Ac 0.29

decimal at Sunugoradi, Nimapara, Puri. 7 Plots including 2 in prime area of Bhubaneswar and 5 in Nimapara were found.

Bank and Insurance deposits worth approx Rs.1.5 Crore.

1 four wheeler (Bolero) and 3 two wheelers worth Rs.7.8 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of the Ex-Civil Supplies Officer were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 268% in excess of his known sources of income.

Further search of locker and details of other investments / assets are being ascertained. Final Disproportionate Assets (DA) value may increase further.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.15 dated 17.06.2023 has been registered against Brajendra Kumar Nayak, and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.