Ex-Block Veterinary Officer in Odisha convicted under DA case

Bhubaneswar: Special Judge Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Satyanarayan Sarangi, has pronounced the judgment of conviction in a case of Ex – Block Vererinary Officer, Kakatpur on Monday.

The Special Judge Vigilance has ordered conviction of the accused Dr Pratap Kumar Srichandan (DOB 01.04.1960) under P C Act 1988.

He had been charged for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2000 from the complainant Bijay Kandi. The convict is sentenced to undergo RI for three years and four years under section 7 and 13 P C Act 1988 respectively.

The convict is sentenced to pay fine of Rs 5000 on each count in default thereof to undergo RI for two months. The sentences are to run concurrently. The convict has been sent to jail to serve the sentence.