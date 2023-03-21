Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Ex-BDO’s asset worth Rs 26.56 lakh confiscated in Odisha

Sanatan Sethi was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) P.C Act 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Veterinary Officer in Odisha convicted

Bhubaneswar: The learned Authorized Officer of the Special Court in Bhubaneswar has passed final order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets worth Rs 26,56,971 of Sanatan Sethi, the ex-BDO of Khandapada Block in Nayagarh district.

The assets of Rs 26,56,971 was confiscated in Confiscation Case No.09/2015. These confiscated assets include immovable assets i.e. construction of triple storeyed building & boundary wall over plot No.315/3954 & plot No.315/3955 in Mouza Sinduria, Nayagarh and movable assets (Bank & Postal deposits)

Take a look

MV checking: Malkangiri police collects Rs 3.38 lakh fine in just 3…

Charge sheet in Naba Das murder case will be filed on time: Odisha CM

Earlier, Sanatan Sethi was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) P.C Act 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Special Judge of Special Court in Bhubaneswar in a judgment had convicted and sentenced Sanatan Sethi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and to pay fine Rs 1,00,000 and in default, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 6 months on the charges of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 26,56,971 beyond his known sources of income.

Mayadhar Swain, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Girija Prasad Pattanaik, Special Public Prosecutor, Court of Authorized Officer, Special Court, Bhubaneswar was conducting the case on behalf of the Vigilance.

Subadh Nayak 8644 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

40-day-old child killed, 4 others injured in gas cylinder blast in Balasore

State

Kalinga TV impact: Minister assures to take appropriate action against prawn mafias…

State

Sleep Lab inaugurated at KIMS For Treating Sleep Disorder

State

Opposition is lying for narrow political gains: Naveen Patnaik in Assembly

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7