Ex-BDO’s asset worth Rs 26.56 lakh confiscated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The learned Authorized Officer of the Special Court in Bhubaneswar has passed final order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets worth Rs 26,56,971 of Sanatan Sethi, the ex-BDO of Khandapada Block in Nayagarh district.

The assets of Rs 26,56,971 was confiscated in Confiscation Case No.09/2015. These confiscated assets include immovable assets i.e. construction of triple storeyed building & boundary wall over plot No.315/3954 & plot No.315/3955 in Mouza Sinduria, Nayagarh and movable assets (Bank & Postal deposits)

Earlier, Sanatan Sethi was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) P.C Act 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Special Judge of Special Court in Bhubaneswar in a judgment had convicted and sentenced Sanatan Sethi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and to pay fine Rs 1,00,000 and in default, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 6 months on the charges of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 26,56,971 beyond his known sources of income.

Mayadhar Swain, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Girija Prasad Pattanaik, Special Public Prosecutor, Court of Authorized Officer, Special Court, Bhubaneswar was conducting the case on behalf of the Vigilance.