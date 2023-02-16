Odisha: Ex-Banking Assistant gets 2 years RI for misappropriation of Rs 1.15 Cr

Dhenkanal: The Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) of Kamakhyanagar today awarded Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to Sanjay Satapathy, an ex-banking assistant at Angul United Central Cooperative Bank.

The SDJM court delivered the judgment u/s 409/467/468/471/477-A/120-B IPC and sentenced the accused to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for two years. Besides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000.

Notably, Satapathy was arrested for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of Rs 1.15 crore. Satapathy with three other staff of the bank had misappropriated Rs 1,15,16,300 in 2015-16 by crediting the amount to 65 different accounts from different heads of general ledger account through 187 transactions. Later, they withdrew the amount by using the user ID of the account holders.