Ex-Addl Sub-Collector Nabarangpur sent to jail after 5-day remand

Nabarangpur: The ex-additional sub-collector of Nabarangpur district Prasanta Rout has completed his five day remand and has been sent to jail.

According to reports, the former ex-additional sub-collector of Nabarangpur was sent to jail after completion of 5-day police remand.

Based on prayer made by Odisha Vigilance in the Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh to pass orders to take accused Prasanta Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nawarangpur on remand.

The Court has granted to remand the accused for five days with effect from .f. 28.06.2023 for further investigation. Accordingly he has been brought on remand today for further investigation.

On June 24, 2023 Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nawarangpur was forwarded to the Court of Spl. Judge Vigilance, Sundargarh for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs.5,21,09,659/- (506% of his known sources of income)

Unearthed by the Odisha Vigilance during searches conducted at 9 locations on 23.06.2023. The Court has remanded him to jail custody till July 07, 2023.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.15/2023 has been registered against Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub Collector, Nawarangpur and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1 (b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nawarangpur and his family members;

1) One double storeyed building measuring plinth area of total 1942 Sqft. Located at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

2) 5 plots including 4 in prime area of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar and 1 benami plot at Umarkote, Dist-Nawarangpur.

3) Total cash Rs.3,02,30,800/-was recovered.

4) Bank & Insurance deposits over Rs.92.34 Lakhs (including Rs.38.64 lakhs deposits in 2 benami accounts).

5) 2 four wheelers (Innova & Maruti Swift) & 1 two wheeler (Honda Activa) worth approx Rs.37 Lakhs.

6) Gold & silver jewellery and household articles worth over Rs.27.27 Lakhs.

Besides, Rs.87 Lakhs spent on Medical education of Sri Rout’s daughter and educational expenditure of his son was also found.

Investigation of the case is still underway.