Ex-additional Tahasildar convicted in bribery case by Odisha vigilance

Sundergarh: Special Judge, Vigilance in Sundergarh today convicted Kapilendra Naik, an ex-additional Tahasildar (Retired) of Kuarmunda Tahasil in Sundargarh district, and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine of Rs 3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more.

The court further sentenced Naik to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of fine of Rs 2,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

He was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundergarh TR No 29/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act, 1988/34 IPC for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to finalise his mutation case.

Sources said that Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Kapilendra Naik following his conviction.

In a related development, the anti-corruption agency apprehended Heblet Barla, the Senior Revenue assistant-cum-record keeper of Muribahal Tahasil in Balangir district for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 10,000 as first installment of the overall demand of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for issuance of RoR (Land Patta) in his favour in a Mutation Case.

The complaint had been requesting accused Barla to process his mutation case for a long time, as the case had been registered in the year 2019. But, Barla was refusing to do the work and demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 to do the same. Finding no other way, the complaint informed about his harassment by Barla before Vigilance authority.

Based on the allegation, Odisha vigilance laid a trap and apprehended the Senior Revenue assistant-cum-record keeper of Muribahal Tahasil.