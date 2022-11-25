Ex-accountant Daud Jena convicted in Vigilance trap case

Koraput: Daud Jena, Ex-Accountant (Retired), office of District Treasury Officer in Koraput who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance has been convicted by the Court of Special Judge of Vigilance in Jeypore.

According to reports, the anti-corruption agency had charge sheeted Jena in Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.01 dtd.10.01.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant (Retd. Teacher) for sending the advice slip to Bank for drawal of his pension, gratuity & commuted pension was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Sources said that the Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Jena following his conviction.

It is to be noted here that Kalabati Bag, the Inspector of Koraput Vigilance Division had investigated the case.