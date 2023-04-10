EVMs being tested in Puri of Odisha for defects

Puri: Testing of EVMs has started in Puri of Odisha on Monday. These completely new EVMs or electronic voting machine arrived in Puri last week.

The EVMs have been manufactured by ECIL a Hyderabad-based company.

It is worth mentioning that, after reaching Puri 4100 ballot units and 4100 control units were kept in the EVM warehouse in Penthakta area of Puri.

The EVMs were stored in the presence of administrative officers and representatives of various political parties, said reliable reports.

The testing of these machines has been started in the presence of Additional District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar Sahu this morning.

