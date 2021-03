Eviction Drive For Road Expansion Around SCB Medical College and Hospital Continues

Cuttack: The eviction drive for the expansion of road around SCB Medical College and Hospital continues today near Taladanda canal.

According to reports, the construction of illegal religious institutions are being pulled down today.

Three temples situated on the government land are being demolished.

Huge number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

In the next phase the slum dwellers shall be evicted and relocated, said sources.