eviction drive cuttack
Eviction Drive Against Encroachment Begins Yet Again In Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 2

Cuttack: An eviction drive has started against the illegal encroachment in various places in Cuttack city. The stretch being targeted today (i.e. Thursday) is from Badambadi to Ranihat.

According to reports, the Commissionerate police, district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have formed a joint team to carry out the eviction work.

The illegal roadside shops, street vendors and illegal constructions are being evicted today.

