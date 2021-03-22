Bhubaneswar: Bank account holders if you have some pending bank works, then do it this week, otherwise, you will have to wait till April 4.
There are only 2 working days between 27 March and 4 April. As per updates, banks will be closed consecutively for three days from 27-29 March on account of the Second Saturday and Holi festival across India.
March 31 is not a holiday but customers are not entertained as it’s the last day of the financial year.April 1 is again a holiday as banks close their yearly accounts on this date. April 2 is Good Friday, so banks will remain shut across the country. April 3 is a working day and April 4 is a Sunday.
Here is the list of the Bank Holidays:
27 March– Last Saturday
28 March– Sunday
29 March– Holi
30 March– Working Day
31 March– Year-end Bank holiday
1 April– Non Banking Day
2 April– Good Friday
3 April– Saturday – Working Day
4 April- Sunday