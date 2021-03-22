Everyone Alert! Bank To Remain Open Only For Two Days Between March 27 And April 4

Bhubaneswar: Bank account holders if you have some pending bank works, then do it this week, otherwise, you will have to wait till April 4.

There are only 2 working days between 27 March and 4 April. As per updates, banks will be closed consecutively for three days from 27-29 March on account of the Second Saturday and Holi festival across India.

March 31 is not a holiday but customers are not entertained as it’s the last day of the financial year.April 1 is again a holiday as banks close their yearly accounts on this date. April 2 is Good Friday, so banks will remain shut across the country. April 3 is a working day and April 4 is a Sunday.

Here is the list of the Bank Holidays:

27 March– Last Saturday

28 March– Sunday

29 March– Holi

30 March– Working Day

31 March– Year-end Bank holiday

1 April– Non Banking Day

2 April– Good Friday

3 April– Saturday – Working Day

4 April- Sunday