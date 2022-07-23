‘Every story has two sides…,’ posts Prakruti Mishra on Instagram after being assaulted by co-star Babushaan’s wife

Bhubaneswar: “Every story has two sides. Unfortunately, we are living in such a society where people level allegations against women before listening to anything,” wrote Ollywood actress Prakruti Mishra on her Instagram page. The actress wrote it after allegedly being assaulted by Co-actor Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satapathy in the Satyanagar area today.

“My co-star Babushaan and I were heading to attend the Chennai-based Utkal Association’s program. During the period, Babushaan’s wife along with some goons heckled Babushaan and assaulted me physically and mentally. Her such behaviour is not acceptable to me,” she added.

Whatever may be, I am sure that I am on the right track and I have faith in the Judiciary system. I need your love, affection and cooperation to face the situation patiently in the future.