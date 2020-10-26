PAN card is issued by the Income Tax Department is an important document to fill your identity and income tax return. In this case, all the details given by you in this card must be updated and correct. Many times the PAN card goes wrong due to wrong information from the applicant or due to omission of the issuer. You can update all the things including your name, date of birth, father’s name right from home.

Let’s know how you can do online correction in PAN card:

Update on this website: First of all, you have to go to the TIN-NSDL website. After opening the home page, select the option of PAN from the service section. When the new page opens, click on ‘Apply’ to change / improve the data option. Re-print / date must be selected after changes or corrections are made. Choose different options in the Correct category. In this category, the name, date of birth, e-mail ID can be changed easily and then click on submit.

Documents to be scanned: After this, click on ‘PAN Application Form’. When e-KYC is sought, you will have to submit a scan copy. Enter name, address, age proof, scan copy of ID proof, etc. After the payment, all the documents related to the ID proof should be submitted along with the payment receipt to the NSDL e-Gov office. The information will then be corrected.

Why it is important to update PAN card: PAN card is the most important document to file income tax return. Apart from this, banks also give priority to PAN card details. It is clear that in financial matters, PAN card is the most important document. In such a situation, it is important that you give the correct information in the PAN card and if there is any flaw then update it.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)