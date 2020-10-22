Every Aadhaar Card Holder Must-Know This Clarification Of UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is now issuing PVC Aadhaar cards. The PVC Aadhaar card is said to be superior to the old plastic in many ways. UIDAI says that this card has been prepared for security.

With this, this quality is better than the previous card and it can last for years. Its printing quality is also very advanced, due to which the information printed in it will remain the same for many years. Security features include guilloché patterns, holograms, ghost images, and microtext. Through the QR code printed in the front, Aadhaar card holders can easily verify its identity from home.

There are many types of questions in the minds of people regarding the PVC Aadhaar card, one of which is whether the use of this card has been made mandatory now. So let us tell you that UIDAI says that old cards are also valid like new cards and it depends on the user whether they apply for PVC cards or not.

UIDAI has said that new version of Aadhaar has been launched at all times. For example, e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar letter, M-Aadhaar and now Aadhaar PVC card. In this case, the user can choose Aadhaar according to his convenience and he is not obliged to use a single card. Aadhaar card holders can order their new PVC Aadhaar card by paying a fee of Rs 50.

