Even during Covid times Odisha attracts new investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha was ranked number 1 in terms of attracting investments during April-September 2019. Even during these difficult COVID times, Odisha has been able to attract new investments of over Rs.1 lakh crore, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik participating in the 93rd Annual General Meeting of FICCI on Saturday through video conferencing.

“Odisha and FICCI have been partners in multi-dimensional progress spanning across investment promotion, policy advocacy, and promoting entrepreneurship, especially among women and start-ups. Continuous industry feedback and support is a necessity for healthy industrial development. FICCI, with over 90 years of history in representing the investor community of the Country, has been doing a remarkable job towards industrial development in India, and I congratulate all of you for the same,” the CM said.

“Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’. My Government has always endeavored for a holistic business environment for the investors in Odisha,” he added.

“The State is implementing path breaking technological reforms to reduce physical interface for availing Government services. My Government’s transformational initiatives under ‘5T’ charter and ‘MO SARKAR’ have played a major role in creating a conducive business environment in the State by inculcating professionalism and behavioral change in the State Government agencies,” he added.

Odisha has been recognized as an investment destination of choice over the years. Odisha was ranked number 1 in terms of attracting investments during April-September 2019, and is poised to continue this leadership position.

To attract new investments in the identified focus sectors, our officials have held discussions with institutions and industries from Japan, Republic of Korea, USA and Vietnam to showcase the business ecosystem and investment opportunities in the State. I am happy to note that the investor sentiment towards Odisha is extremely encouraging.

Even during these difficult COVID pandemic times, I am happy to inform you that Odisha has been able to attract new investments of over Rs.1 lakh crore across multiple sectors.

My Government is not just focusing on attracting new investments, but also on grounding the projects. In the recent past, new industrial projects were launched in diverse sectors ranging from Healthcare, renewable energy, Downstream to Steel & Aluminium, IT and Food processing.

We are now targeting specific focus sectors including the ancillary and downstream to metal sector. We are working towards further value addition in major industrial regions such as Angul and Jharsuguda for aluminium downstream and Kalingnagar for steel downstream. Further, Paradeep is being developed as the hub for chemicals and petrochemical industries.

With these developments, Odisha is set to achieve its cherished goal of becoming a world-class industrial destination.

I am extremely happy to note that FICCI will again be the National Industry Partner for the third edition of Make in Odisha Conclave. FICCI had played a vital role in the success of the Conclave in 2018. I look forward to continued support and would request FICCI to nominate dedicated sectoral teams to work with respective departments in the Government of Odisha especially in important sectors such as Food Processing, Chemical, Tourism and IT, the CM said.