Eve teasers arrested in Bhubaneswar, for passing lewd comments to minor

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, eve teasers have been arrested in Bhubaneswar, for passing lewd comments to minor on Thursday.

The three youths were allegedly passing comments to a minor and making obscene gestures at her. The incident has been reported from Lingaraj Police Station limits near Taranga Club.

The Lingaraj station police has arrested the two accused persons whereas one of them is absconding.

The police is investigating further into the matter. Details awaited.