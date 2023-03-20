Evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers to begin from April 3

Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers will begin on April 3, 2023.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, the answer papers will be evaluated in 56 centres across the State. The answer papers will go from the exam centers to the evaluation centers under high security cover.

Huge number of teachers, chief examiners, Deputy Chief Examiners, Assistant Examiners and scrutinizers shall be engaged for the evaluation work.

The assessment will continue at various centers till 45 days said report. All the procedures involving the evaluation are slated to be completed within this time.

The information has been shared in a presser by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha president Ramashish Hazara on Monday.