Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers to begin from April 3

The evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers will begin on April 3.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Matric Answer Papers Evaluation in odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers will begin on April 3, 2023.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, the answer papers will be evaluated in 56 centres across the State. The answer papers will go from the exam centers to the evaluation centers under high security cover.

Take a look

DJ Azex death, girlfriend to be questioned by police today

Odisha reports Covid hospitalization in VIMSAR, first of the year

Huge number of teachers, chief examiners, Deputy Chief Examiners, Assistant Examiners and scrutinizers shall be engaged for the evaluation work.

The assessment will continue at various centers till 45 days said report. All the procedures involving the evaluation are slated to be completed within this time.

The information has been shared in a presser by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha president Ramashish Hazara on Monday.

Sudeshna Panda 5503 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

70 liters foreign liquor seized in Odisha, one arrested

State

On ‘pakhala divas’ Odisha celebrates its unique dish with fanfare

State

Red warning issued for 12 districts in Odisha

State

Odisha: Miscreants enter house on pretext of drinking water, rob Rs 1 lakh cash…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7