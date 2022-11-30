Evaluation of Matric Summative Assessment-1 to begin from Dec 9

Cuttack: The evaluation of the Matric Summative Assessment-I answer papers will begin from December 9 in 56 centres in Odisha. As many as 12,250 teachers will be engaged for evaluation of these papers. The evaluation will continue for 10 days till December 19th, informed BSE Vice president Nihar Mohanty.

The Class X summative-1 examinations which began on November 23 has come to an end today afternoon. Over 5.32 lakh students had appeared for the Matric summative assessment-1 examination was conducted at 3029 centres across Odisha.

This year approximately 5,40,712 lakh students appeared in the SA-1 exam.

It is to be noted that the second edition of the High School Certificate Exam and Madhyama Exam will be known as Summative Assessment-2 or SA-2.

There were 2,914 candidates who took the Madhyama exam in 108 centres and 7,181 candidates who took the Open School Certificate exam in 146 centres.