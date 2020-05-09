Evaluation Of Matric Answer Papers To Start From May 20, Result By July End: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Evaluation of Matric answer papers to start from May 20 and the results will be announced by end of July, informed Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

After chairing a high-level meeting to decide about commencement of matric examination evaluation process this afternoon, Dash said that the evaluation of the answer papers will be held in 60 centres across the State.

“The evaluators will reach their respective evaluation centres by May 19 and special focus will be given on social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

The Minister further said that special arrangement will also be made keeping in mind the rising temperature in the State. Besides, the teachers will be given special incentives.

When asked about the evaluation in Coronavirus containment zones, Dash sad that decision in this regard will be taken after discussion with the concerned district administration.

The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination was held in February while the evaluation process had started in March. However, just a day after the evaluation process was put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak in the State.