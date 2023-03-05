Establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences today

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Odisha University of Health Sciences Act, 2021 (Odisha Act 22 of 2021), the State Government shall establish a new university from today.

The Odisha Government shall appoint 5th March 2023 as the date on which there shall be established in the State of Odisha a University by the name “the Odisha University of Health Sciences”, read a press release on the occasion of Biju Jayanti.

The headquarters of the Odisha University of Health Sciences shall be at Bhubaneswar, the state capital of Odisha.

A detailed report on the functioning and scope of the said university shall be clarified by a subsequent notification.