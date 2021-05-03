Essential Commodities To Be Available Till 12 Noon During Lockdown; Senior Odisha Govt Officers Inform

Bhubaneswar: Due to the recent rise in Covid cases throughout Odisha, the government has declared that there would be lockdown in the entire state from May 5 to May 19.

The senior Odisha government officers, specifically the Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and the Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena urged people not to indulge in panic buying.

In two separate video messages the officers conveyed that, the Government has decided that the grocery, fish, food, daily ration shops and essential shops will remain open from 6 am to 12 Noon from Monday to Friday.

The above mentioned shops will be closed only during weekend shutdown that is on Saturday and Sunday.

There is sufficient stock of essential commodities. Transportation of food items and goods shall also be continued.

There is no need for buying more than required. “Going to shops will infect you and ultimately your family.” added the Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi requested citizens, “not to get involved in panic buying ahead of the 14-day lockdown in Odisha.”

It is noteworthy that Odisha recorded as many as 8914 Covid positives in the past 24 hours.