ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification For More Than 6500 Vacant Posts Released; Check Details

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of more than 6500 vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk-Cashier and Stenographer across the country.

According to the notification, the recruitment will be done for 6306 posts for Upper Division Clerk or Upper Division Clerk Cashier, while 246 recruits will be made for the level four stenographers.

The candidates, who want to apply for the post of Upper Division Clerk, should have a graduation degree from a recognized university. For the post of stenographer, it is mandatory to pass the 10 and + 2 intermediate examinations from any recognized board in India.

The minimum age limit of the job aspirants is 18 years while the maximum is 27 years.

The application fee for General and OBC is Rs 500 while for SC / ST / PH and women these fees are just Rs 250, which can be paid through credit, debit card or net banking.

The selection of the candidate will be based on the online test/written test.

The selected candidates will be given a salary of between Rs 25,500 and 81,100.

