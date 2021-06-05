ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon To Get Salary Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh Monthly  

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Faridabad has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon and attend walk-in-interview on June 8, 2021. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 1.1 Lakh monthly.
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:
Walk-In-Interview: June 8, 2021
Total number of vacant posts: 68 posts of Senior Resident and 30 posts of Senior Resident, General Duty Medical Officer in the bellow mentioned department will be filled up.
- Anesthesia
- ENT
- General Medicine
- General Surgery
- ICU
- NICU
- OBG
- Pediatrics
- Psychiatry
- Radio diagnosis (Radiology)
- TN & Chest Disease
- Blood Bank
- Bio Chemistry
- Anatomy
- Pharmacology
- Pathology
- Physiology
- Microbiology
- Casualty
- Emergency department
Qualification: The candidates should have completed DNB, MS, MD, PG Diploma in relevant discipline.
Salary: Senior Resident will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700 while the General Duty Medical Officer will get Rs 1,01,000 monthly.
Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years.
Candidates willing to be part of ESIC Faridabad are required to apply soon for Senior Resident Posts and attend a walk-in-interview held on June 8, 2021.
Click here to read the official notification.