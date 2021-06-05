ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon To Get Salary Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh Monthly  

ESIC Recruitment 2021

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Faridabad has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon and attend walk-in-interview on June 8, 2021. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 1.1 Lakh monthly.

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Walk-In-Interview:  June 8, 2021

Total number of vacant posts: 68 posts of Senior Resident and 30 posts of Senior Resident, General Duty Medical Officer in the bellow mentioned department will be filled up.

  • Anesthesia
  • ENT
  • General Medicine
  • General Surgery
  • ICU
  • NICU
  • OBG
  • Pediatrics
  • Psychiatry
  • Radio diagnosis (Radiology)
  • TN & Chest Disease
  • Blood Bank
  • Bio Chemistry
  • Anatomy
  • Pharmacology
  • Pathology
  • Physiology
  • Physiology
  • Microbiology
  • Casualty
  • Emergency department

Qualification: The candidates should have completed DNB, MS, MD, PG Diploma in relevant discipline.

Salary: Senior Resident will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700 while the General Duty Medical Officer will get Rs 1,01,000 monthly.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years.

Candidates willing to be part of ESIC Faridabad are required to apply soon for Senior Resident Posts and attend a walk-in-interview held on June 8, 2021.

Click here for the website.

Click here to read the official notification.

