ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon To Get Salary Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh Monthly

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Faridabad has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon and attend walk-in-interview on June 8, 2021. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 1.1 Lakh monthly.

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Walk-In-Interview: June 8, 2021

Total number of vacant posts: 68 posts of Senior Resident and 30 posts of Senior Resident, General Duty Medical Officer in the bellow mentioned department will be filled up.

Anesthesia

ENT

General Medicine

General Surgery

ICU

NICU

OBG

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Radio diagnosis (Radiology)

TN & Chest Disease

Blood Bank

Bio Chemistry

Anatomy

Pharmacology

Pathology

Physiology

Microbiology

Casualty

Emergency department

Qualification: The candidates should have completed DNB, MS, MD, PG Diploma in relevant discipline.

Salary: Senior Resident will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700 while the General Duty Medical Officer will get Rs 1,01,000 monthly.

Age: Candidate should not be more than 45 years.

Candidates willing to be part of ESIC Faridabad are required to apply soon for Senior Resident Posts and attend a walk-in-interview held on June 8, 2021.

Click here for the website.

Click here to read the official notification.