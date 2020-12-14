ESIC Recruitment 2020 Begins; Apply Soon

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital has invited applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

According to the notification, the recruitment process in being held for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before December 31, 2020, until 1pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 teaching vacancies, out of which, 11 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 9 for Assistant Professor, and 3 for Professor.

Candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 225, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

In order to read more details about the recruitment drive, the candidates can read the official notification here.