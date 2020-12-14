ESIC Recruitment 2020 Begins; Apply Soon
Pic Credit: patrika.com

ESIC Recruitment 2020 Begins; Apply Soon

By WCE 3

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital has invited applications for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

According to the notification, the recruitment process in being held for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before December 31, 2020, until 1pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 teaching vacancies, out of which, 11 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 9 for Assistant Professor, and 3 for Professor.

Candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 225, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

In order to read more details about the recruitment drive, the candidates can read the official notification here.

You might also like
State

OCA Inter-District Senior Men’s T20 League, Kicks Off Today

State

DGP Abhay Visits Hantalguda BSF Camp In Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Ganja Worth Rs 20 Lakhs Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 3 Arrested

State

Lady RI Caught Red-handed In Vigilance Net In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.