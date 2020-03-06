Escaped Coronavirus Suspect Traced In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The Irish national who had reportedly escaped from SCB Hospital after being suspected of coronavirus infection has been traced in a hotel in Bhubaneswar.
After a scan at Bhubaneswar international Airport the person had shown Coronavirus like symptoms and had been forwarded to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.
The doctors at SCB asked him to undergo a diagnosis and had kept him in an isolation ward.
He went missing from the hospital within a few minutes.
The Commissionerate police has been able to nab him from a hotel in Bhubaneswar.