EPFO took this big decision, launches new facility; Know more

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) took a major decision recently. It has launched a new facility on Umang App for Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) subscribers. This was informed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The written press release which has been issued by the department said that the EPFO facility will enable EPS account holders to apply for the Scheme Certificate under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 or EPS 1995.

The facility will help EPS account holders to withdraw their EPS contribution without discontinuing their EPFO membership said the Ministry of Labour & Employment adding that the facility will enable EPS account holders to avail of pension benefits even after going for their EPS withdrawal.

“Adding to the 16 services already on the Umang App, EPFO has now started another facility enabling EPS members to apply for Scheme Certificate under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995,” read the press note.

“The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) has been a big hit among EPF subscribers enabling them to access services during COVID-19 pandemic from the comfort of their homes in a hassle free manner,” it added.

The Ministry further said that the scheme certificate is issued to members who withdraw their EPF contribution but wish to retain their membership with EPFO, to avail pension benefits on attainment of retirement age.

(With inputs from businessleague.in)