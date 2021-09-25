EPFO Recruitment 2021: Online application for Auditor, Assistant Director posts underway, Apply online

Online application for the recruitment of several posts by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online and the selected candidates would be posted as Auditor, Assistant auditor, Assistant Director and Dy. Director.

The job aspirants can apply online, which has started from September 8, 2021, till October 23, 2021. A total of 98 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

EPFO Recruitment 2021 details

Important dates

Application started: September 8, 2021

Last date to apply: October 23, 2021

EPFO Recruitment 2021 Post name

Total vacancy: 98

Auditor: 34

Assistant auditor: 26

Assistant Director: 25

Director: 13

Eligibility Criteria for EPFO ​​Recruitment 2021

1) Deputy Director Audit

Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation/Central Government/State Government. (a) Having completed Graduation preferably B.Com.

(b) Having passed the SAS examination conducted by the IA & AD or other Central / State Government Organization, Accounts/ Audit Department.

(c) i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis; or

ii) With 5 years of regular service in posts in the Level­ 10 of the pay matrix [PB3 Rs 15600­39100 with GP Rs 5400/­ (pre­revised)] [Rs.8000­13500 (5th CPC)]; Or

(iii) With 7 Years of regular service in posts in the Level­8 of the pay matrix [PB­2 Rs. 9300­34800 with GP Rs.4800/­ (pre­revised)] [Rs. 7500­250­12000 (5th CPC)] or equivalent; or

(iv) With 8 years of regular service in posts in the Level­6 of the pay matrix [PB­2 Rs. 9300­34800 with GP Rs. 4200/­(pre­revisecl)] [Rs 6500­10500 (5th CPC)]. (d) Possessing experience of dealing with Audit and Accounts and financial matters.

2) Assistant Director (Audit)

Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation/Central Government/State Government:

holding analogous posts on regular basis; or

with 03 years regular service in posts of Accounts Officer/Audit Officer in the Level 7 of the pay matrix [PB­2 Rs.9300 34800 with GP Rs 4600 (pre-revised)] [Rs 7450­11500 (5th cpc)] or

with 05 years regular service in the posts of Assistant Accounts Officer/Assistant Audit Officer in the Level­6 of the pay matrix [PB­2 RS 9300­34800 with GP Rs 4200/­ (pre-­revised)] [Rs 65oo­105oo (5th CPC)]; Or

With 07 years of regular service in the Level­6 of the pay matrix [PB­2 Rs 9300­34800 with GP Rs 4200/­ (pre-­revised)] [Rs. 55o0­175­9ooo (5th CPC)]; and

Possessing the experience in Accounts /Audit of Public Funds.

3) Assistant Audit officer

Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation/Central Govemmenvstate Government:

holding analogous posts on regular basis; or

With 05 years regular services in posts in the level- 6 of the pay matrix [PB-2 Rs 9300-34800 with GP Rs 4200/- (pre-revised)] [Rs 5500-9000 (5 th CPC)] or equivalent;

CPC)] or equivalent; With 07 years regular service in the Level-6 of the pay matrix [PB-2 Rs 9300-34800 with GP Rs 4200/ (pre-revised)] [(Rs 5000-8000 (5 th CPC)]; and

CPC)]; and Possessing the experience in Accounts /Audit of Public Funds.

(4) Auditor

Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation/Central Government/State Government :

Holding analogous posts on regular basis; or

With 05 years regular service in the Level-5 of the pay matrix [PB-1 Rs.5200-20200 with GP Rs 2800/- (pre-revised)] [Rs 4500-7000 (5 th CPC)] or equivalent; and

CPC)] or equivalent; and Possessing the experience in Accounts/ Audit of Public Funds. (Working Knowledge in Computer preferred.

Age limits of EPFO ​​Recruitment 2021

The maximum age of the candidates should be 56 years for this post.

Salary of EPFO ​​Recruitment 2021

All the candidates would like to know how much salary they will be given after being recruited on this post, about which complete information will be given in our article. So let us tell you that you will be given Rs 9,300 – Rs 39,100/- salary. You will get the information about grade pay through the official website, the link of which is given in our article.

How to apply for EPFO ​​Recruitment 2021?

You can apply online on the official website of EPFO​.

Click here for the Official Website:

Click here for the EPFO ​​Recruitment 2021 notification.