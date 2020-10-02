EPFO recruitment 2020; Check details to apply online soon

If you also want to get a job in Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) then there is a golden opportunity for you. Applications have been invited for the posts of Assistant Director Vigilance in the EPFO.

According to the official release, candidates wishing to work in this post in EPFO ​​can submit applications by 2 November 2020. These vacancies are for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Telangana.

EPFO recruitment 2020 details:

Last Date for Receipt of Application: November 2, 2020

Name and number of posts: Assistant Director (Vigilance) Post, Total 27 posts

Zone level division:

Head Office: 05 posts

North Zone: 06 Posts

West Zone: 05 Posts

South Zone: 05 posts

East Zone: 06 Posts

How to apply

The candidates who are interested can apply based on the format prescribed on the Employee Provident Fund Organization website. They may send their application in the prescribed format (attached below) to Shri Brijesh K. Mishra, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi ]-110066 on or before 02 November 2020.

Interested candidates can click here to visit the official website of EPFO.

The eligible and interested candidates can click here to go through the official notification.