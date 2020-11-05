EPFO latest news: Modi government is going to add money to your account soon, keep your PF account updated

The festive season has already started in India. In this festive season, Diwali falls first. In such a situation, the wait of millions of employees of the country is over now. Modi government is going to put money in Provident Fund (PF) accounts of lakhs of employees in this festive season.

In fact, interest money will be added to the PF accounts of the employees of lakhs of PF account holders of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The EPFO ​​had announced this last month itself that interest money would be transferred to the PF accounts of PF account holders employees before Diwali. Therefore, PF account holders should update their PF account for the time being.

Interest money will be poured before Diwali

The Employees Provident Fund Organization will transfer the first installment of 8.50 per cent interest to its member employees in their PF account till Diwali. The interest that will be paid by the organization at the rate of 8.15 percent on their deposits in their account will be paid. The government pays interest on the PF amount every year. Under this, the government is paying interest this year as well.

Interest amount will be given in two installments

The amount of interest on PF is for the financial year 2019-20. This time, at the fixed rate of 8.50 percent, the employees are being given interest on their deposits. This interest will be paid in two installments. At the rate of 8.15 percent on the amount deposited as the first installment of interest, the money will be transferred to the employees’ account before Diwali. The remaining 0.35 per cent interest will be paid by the end of this year by December in the EPF accounts of the shareholders.

This work will have to be done to know the amount deposited in PF

To get the information of PF amount in your passbook, first you have to click on the link https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/. After visiting this link, there will be an option of e-passbook in the blue dashboard on the right. After clicking this option, the link https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp will open. The login ID and password option will come on the link. In this option you have to enter UAN number and password. After this, the member id will have to be selected to see your passbook in the next step.

The passbook is in PDF format, which can be easily downloaded. If the employees want information in Hindi, then they can send EPFOHO UAN HIN to 7738299899. Similarly, you can also get information about deposited amount by giving a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

(With inputs from prabhatkhabar.com)