EOW freezes Rs 1.45 Crores In Illegal Digital Lending Case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Bhubaneswar has frozen an amount of Rs 1.45 crores of accused Nitin Malik, Director of Right Start Business Pvt. Ltd.

The case had been registered on July 2 on the basis of the report submitted by Pranati Senapati, Inspector, EOW, who was enquiring into an allegation of Sakti Prasad Dash of Bhubaneswar regarding the harassment/extortion/mental torture by the recovery agents of the Digital Loan App “Kredit Gold” by sending the humiliating/abusive messages/morphed photographs etc.

EOW Bhubaneswar had received a series of complaints from victims and Reserve Bank of India relating to illegal functioning of loan apps which are not registered as NBFC under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act.

Nitin Malik had been arrested on July 13 in a case related to illegal functioning of loan apps. The said amount was lying in the accounts with HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank.

M/s Good Start Business Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Right Start Business Pvt. Ltd. of which accused Nitin Malik is the Director, are not registered as NBFC with RBI. The companies are illegally operating as digital lender. It is suspected that this international gang is running at least 10 such illegal loan apps.

This is worth to mention that there are more than one lakh downloads of “Kredit Gold” app. The accused Nitin Malik became the Director of M/s Good Start Business Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Right Start Business Pvt. Ltd.at the instance/connivance of some Chinese mastermind/bosses.

The main objective of said company is to purchase and run virtual phone numbers from BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone to be used for running and facilitating the lending and recovery through different loan apps. Nitin Malik was in direct and regular touch with at least three Chinese nationals and used to get huge sum/salary for this job.

The accused Nitin is still in judicial custody. Another accused Neerav Gupta has also been arrested in the case and now in judicial custody. The investigation of the case is on.