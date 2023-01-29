EOW Bhubaneswar arrests cashier of Odisha Gramya Bank

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar has arrested accused Bansidhar Majhi, Cashier, Odisha Gramya Bank, Pahanga Branch, Niali, Cuttack on 28.01.2023 from

Bhawanipatana Town, Kalahandi.

He is being forwarded to the court of JMFC, Niali, Cuttack today i.e. on 29.01.2023. The above-referred case has been registered on the written allegation of Jatindra Nath Sarangi, Regional Manager, Odisha Gramya Bank, Cuttack against the accused cashier Bansidhar Majhi for embezzling cash of Rs.1.15 Crores by committing forgery in connivance with others.

Investigation of the case revealed that accused Bansidhar Majhi during his tenure

as cashier of Odisha Gramya Bank, Pahanga Branch from 24.05.2021 to 19.05.2022 and as

cashier of Binishpur Branch from 20.05.2022 to 23.05.2022 has misappropriated the public

money by not depositing the cash received from the bank customers in their respective accounts

although he used to issue the receipt counter foil to the customers.

Further, he was illegally diverting the money from the accounts of the SHG Groups to his personal and other accounts as well and was misappropriating the same. He has also issued the ATM in respect of the accounts of the bank customers without their knowledge and was using the same ATM for the banking transaction from the said accounts and thereby misappropriating the customers’ money deposited with the bank.

The total amounts misappropriated by the accused comes to be around Rs.1.15 crores. The accused in conspiracy with others has forged the bank documents and was using those as genuine.

The accused has been absconding after his suspension. Incriminating materials like ATM cards of the customers have been seized from his possession. The investigation of the case is on.