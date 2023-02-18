EOW arrests man involved in job frauds across 17 states including Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrested accused Dharampal Singh in a job fraud case spanning across 17 states including Odisha. Singh is a native of Rupanchak village, under Hatua police limits in Gopalganj of Bihar.

After arrest, he was produced before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gopalganj on

16.02.2023 and is being brought on the strength of 05 days transit remand for his production in the jurisdictional court i.e. Hon’ble Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar.

1. He is one of the main accused/ master mind of this job racket operating in at least 17 states:

Madhya Pradesh

Chattisgarh

Uttarakhand

Rajsthan

Odisha

TamilNadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

West Bengal

Assam

Himanchal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Kerala

Karnataka

Jharkhand

Pumjab

Haryana

2. The arrested accused Dharmalpal Singh is the Secretary of “Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan” having its registered office in New Delhi and other offices in Mumbai, Bhopal and Dehradun.

3. The scamsters had developed the website resembling a Govt website displaying the Govt like job advertisements.

4. “Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan” (GRKS) invited application for various jobs like District and block coordinator, computer operator, block surveyor etc. prescribing the educational qualification and the remuneration for the individual posts.

The advertisement also contained the name of the website www.grks.org, and the job seekers were required to submit their application through web only.

5. To gain the confidence of the job seekers they also offered reservations and concessional fee as it is done for Govt job.

6. They also give advertisement in local newspapers like:

1) Dharitri & Samaj (Bhubaneswar)

2) Anandabazar Patrika & Bartman (Kolkata )

3) Hindustan & Dainik Jagaran (Dehradun )

4) Amar Ujala (Shimla)

5) Malayala Manorama (All Kerala)

6) Eenadu (All Andhra Pradesh and Telegana )

7) Patrika (All editions of Rajasthan)

7. They used to conduct online exam and interview too.

8. In the website they used to give syllabus for each post.

9. In their website they also warn the job seekers about Job Fraud.

10.Being attracted by such advertisement which resembles to that of the Government, lakhs of unemployed youths across the nation applied for the posts from 2020 onwards by paying the

required application fees.

11.The applicants although were being made to sit in the online examination but none of them was being given appointments and were deliberately disqualified.

In this way, GRKS was misappropriating the application fees amounting to Crores of rupees from the gullible job seekers. The amounts collected from the candidates were landed in different accounts ultimately controlled/managed by the arrested accused who happens to be the Secretary of Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan.

12.They used to conduct fake scholarship online exam too.

13.The scamsters were using many shell/ sister companies for routing and money laundering the ill-gotten money. Like:

1. GURBA EDUTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, New Delhi

2. AMOGH SEVA FOUNDATION, New Delhi

3. UDYAMIT SEVA SAMITI FOUNDATION, New Delhi

4. YOTTA EDUTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, New Delhi

5. JPM INNOVATIVE SOLUTION PRIVATE LIMITED, New Delhi Augstya Web

6. SUMITRA PRODUCTION, Mumbai

As of now transaction/ fraud/money laundering of about Rs.6.6 Crores has been traced. Further investigation is on.