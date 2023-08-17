EOW arrests India head of Chinese earning app from Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar: The EOW of Odisha Police arrested the country head of a fraud Chinese earning App on Thursday from Tamil Nadu. The accused has been identified as Chitravel. He is involved in fraud of more than 1000 crore fraud.

As per reports, the accused was brought to Odisha and produced before the OPID Court, Cuttack yesterday. The Court sent him to five day police remand.

The accused S. Chitravel was working as the Director of BTech Technology Pvt Ltd, Byron Technology Pvt Ltd.

In 2019, 3 people came to India from China. They created fake companies. Many people were defrauded by online digital loan apps. The accused was showing greed to double and quadruple money to people through Chinese earning app. To win people’s trust, they used to show morphed photos of Bollywood celebrities which were morphed and not real. After people invested money, the company used to close down. One of the three Chinese nationals involved in the fraud has been identified. EOW will reach him soon.