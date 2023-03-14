EOW arrests director of a shell company involved in betting/online ponzi case

Bhubaneswar: EOW has arrested one Naveen Poriwar from Udaipur in Rajasthan. He is the director of a shell company. This company was utilized to channelize the ill-gotten money of this scam.

The EOW could trace around Rs 11.74 Crore were routed using this company. He is also director of number of other companies which are also shell companies and suspected to be used to channelize the crime proceeds of some other Cyber-crimes.

Interestingly, the arrested director Naveen Poriwar is a resident of Udaipur, Rajsthan but all his

companies are based/ registered in Kerala. He was produced before local court of Udaipur, Rajasthan and is being brought to Odisha.