Entry fee for Odisha Museums to be within Rs 10

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that the entry fee of any museum in the state should not be more than Rs. 10. This has been done to attract tourists.

The CM further said that entry will be free for students, artisans and weavers.

Patnaik further directed to take steps to ensure that museums become more popular among tourists and they are encouraged to visit them.

Apart from the State Museum in Bhubaneswar, there are a number of other museums in various districts including Kalabhumi, Tribal Culture and Research Museum, Maritime Museum in Cuttack and many museums in various districts.